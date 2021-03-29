Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the UAE announced the start of its production of an anti-Coronavirus vaccine in the country, which represents a historic step in the ongoing global battle against the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The vaccine is called “Hayat-Fax”, and it will be the first locally manufactured vaccine in the region. The vaccine will be manufactured by “CNBG42”, a joint venture company recently established between “Synopharma CNBG”, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in The world that provided more than 100 million doses of the Corona vaccine worldwide with the UAE company “G42”, a leader in the technology sector, based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement of the start of production was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Wang Yi, State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, in the presence of high-ranking personalities from the two countries, during the ceremony held yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

He also announced during the ceremony the launch of a research and development center specializing in life sciences and biotechnology, and the production of vaccines, to be the first of its kind in the Arab world, as it will be built in Khalifa Industrial City, an integrated commercial, logistical and industrial center in Abu Dhabi.

During the past year, G42 Healthcare and Sinopharma CNBG cooperated in conducting the first phase of the third clinical trials of the inactive vaccine against the Coronavirus throughout the Arab region, with the participation of more than 43,000 volunteers from more than 125 nationalities.

The new factory dedicated to producing the vaccine will enter its operational phase this year in Khalifa Industrial City, where the production capacity of the plant will reach 200 million doses annually, through three filling lines and five automatic packaging lines.

The “Hayat-Fax” vaccine will be produced currently at the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation (Julphar) in the UAE, with an initial capacity of two million doses per month.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and its wise leadership believe in the importance of strengthening international collective action to fight this pandemic and move forward towards controlling its repercussions and recovering from its effects.

His Highness indicated that the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” constitutes a qualitative addition to the global efforts exerted to address the “Covid-19” pandemic that affected the whole world.

During his presence through remote visual communication technology, Liu Jingzhin, Chairman of Sinopharma Group, said: “When the Corona virus began to spread widely last year, the UAE, through the leading technology company G42, one of the UAE companies, discussed the possibility of hosting experiments. A clinical trial for the Corona vaccine in the UAE, and Sinopharma has undertaken the task of combating this epidemic, as it cooperated closely with the UAE to achieve this.

He added, “So far, the Sinopharma vaccine has been provided to millions of people in the country, the region and the world in an essential step to eradicate this virus, and we are proud of our partnership with (G42) in this new joint project that will play a pivotal role in fighting the Corona virus worldwide, and to make an ideal contribution. Promote the health of our societies ».

Ping Xiao, CEO of G42, commented on the UAE’s launch of the “Hayat-Fax” vaccine and the joint venture’s plans, saying, “The launch of anti-corona virus vaccine manufacturing operations in the UAE constitutes an important step in our battle against the Covid-19 virus, and we are grateful for the vision. “The joint leadership and the true partnership that brought together the leaderships of the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, which contributed to making this achievement a reality.”

“This initiative in the UAE is considered real progress from a strategic point of view, and evidence that proves the correctness of the path our countries lead towards the future,” added Xiao.

The “Hayat-Fax” vaccine is the same inactive BIBP vaccine produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, which was officially registered by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE on December 9, 2020, and approved by the Chinese Center for Drug Evaluation on December 30. 2020, based on the preliminary and updated results provided by “Sinopharma” in China, which showed the vaccine effectiveness of 79.34%. It is noteworthy that the National Vaccination Program had announced 12 days ago that it would provide the vaccine to more than 52% of the country’s population, and the “Hayat – Fax” vaccine, the first vaccine produced by the UAE, will strengthen the vaccination program in the country, through 205 medical centers nationwide. .