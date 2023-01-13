Following the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Community Campaign to support the National Program for Human Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation (Hayat), launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi,

The number of those registered in the “Hayat” program exceeded 10,000 donors of different nationalities, cultures, and ages, who expressed their desire to donate organs after death, based on their belief in the importance of organ donation, as a noble humanitarian act that embodies the highest meanings of giving, gives others new hope in life, and promotes its quality.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with a group of partners in the public and private sectors, launched the Abu Dhabi community campaign to support the program, with the aim of encouraging community members to register as organ and tissue donors, and to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organic failure, where the head of the department, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, and the department’s executive management team, among the first to register as organ and tissue donors in the campaign.

The community campaign was launched during the activities of the International Conference on Initiatives for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, which Abu Dhabi hosted from the seventh to the ninth of last November, and its scope was expanded through a series of community events and activities, including participation in the Zayed Charity Marathon and the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022, to Along with a number of other community events organized by the campaign partners in their institutions.