Nippon Ichi Software announced the collection of horror-themed visual novels Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack. It will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan next July 27th priced at 5,980 yen, but the titles will also be sold separately in digital format at a price of 1,980 yen each.

Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack includes all chapters of the series originally released on Playstation 2 and then arrived on PSP And NintendoDS: Hayarigami: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File, Hayarigami 2: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File and Hayarigami 3: Keishichou Kaii Jiken File.

There is currently no confirmed Western launch by NIS Americabut we will probably know more in the coming months.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu