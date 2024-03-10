'The Boy and the Heron' won the 2024 Oscar in the category of best animated film. The film, which was directed by Hayao Miyazaki, beat other important titles such as 'Elements', 'Nimona', 'Robot Dreams' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. 'The Boy and the Heron', as is its name in English, was one of the favorite films in this section after winning a Golden Globe at the beginning of the year.

This is the second Oscar Award that Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki has won, after winning in this same category in 2002 for the film 'Spirited Away'.

When was 'The Boy and the Heron' released?

'The Boy and the Heron', a film produced by Studio Ghibli, a studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, officially premiered on July 14, 2023 in Japan. After that, this acclaimed film had different release dates around the world.

On October 27 it arrived in Spain, while on December 8 it made its premiere in the United States and Canada. The film arrived in Latin America on December 28, after launching in movie theaters in Mexico.

For its part, it only arrived in South America in 2024, to be more precise on January 11, the date on which it was screened in cinemas in Argentina, Chile and Peru.

