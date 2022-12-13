New feature-length cartoon “How are you?” (How Do You Live? / Kimi wa dou ikiru ka?) by cult Japanese director-animator Hayao Miyazaki hits theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. This was reported on December 13 on Twitter by Studio Ghibli, of which he is a co-founder.

A release date in Western countries has not yet been announced.

Miyazaki returned to work without a big announcement in 2016 after abruptly announcing his retirement in 2013. His new anime is named after Genzaburo Yoshino’s popular Japanese novel published in 1937. However, it is not an adaptation of it, writes “Gambling addiction”.

The hero of the book is a schoolboy Junichi Honda, nicknamed Koper-kun, which he received in honor of Nicolaus Copernicus. One day the boy decides to change his life after consulting with his uncle. Thus, a large-scale fantastic plot is born.

