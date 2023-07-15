













Source: Studio Ghibli

The new film features the hand drawing of Hayao Miyazakiis produced by Suzuki Toshi, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, and will have the musical composition of Joe Hisaishi (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro).

The film is one of the most anticipated of the year, however, Hayao Miyazaki’s production chose to avoid elaborate publicity. It did not release advances, posters, or particular synopses of the film, although the literary base from which it starts is known.

Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie is supposed to be based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s novel with which it shares the title. The work dates from 1937 and tells the story of a fourteen-year-old boy who begins to grow spiritually in a humble environment.

Source: Studio Ghibli

When is the new Hayao Miyazaki movie coming out?

Hayao Miyazaki’s new film will be released in Japan on July 14, 2023. It seems that Gkids plans to present the film in North America in late 2023.

Furthermore, it is likely that The Boy and the Heron screened at film festivals in the fall.

Get ready to see the new installment of Hayao Miyazaki with the movies that are currently available on Netflix (Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Arriety’s World, Marnie’s Memories, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid, Whispers of the Heart, Kiki, Home Delivery, The Return of the Cat).

