PLAION PICTURES announced the return of the collector's edition for the greatest works of Hayao Miyazaki. Starting with the next one May 23 it will be possible to purchase ten of the most famous feature films directed by the master for lo Studio Ghibli in one edition Steelbook which includes inside both Blu-ray and DVD of the film.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

The works of master Hayao Miyazaki return to the Steelbook edition on May 23rd

While waiting for the Home Video edition of The Boy and the Heron, winner of the Oscar for best animated film in 2024, the wonderful collector's editions of the works of master Hayao Miyazaki are once again available. From Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to The Wind Rises, passing through milestones such as Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, all 10 Studio Ghibli films by Miyazaki will once again be available in Steelbook DVD + Blu-Ray™ format

Milan, 8 April 2024 – Lucky Red And Plaion Pictures I am pleased to announce that from next May 23 they will be available again Collectible steelbook dedicated to the filmography of the master of Japanese animation Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most important living directors of world animation.

The Steelbookwhich contain both the Blu-Ray™ and the DVD of each film, are dedicated to the 10 most famous titles of the Studio Ghibli directed by Miyazaki: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), The castle in the sky (1986), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki – Home deliveries (1989), Porco Rosso (1992), Princess Mononoke (1997), The enchanted city (2001), Howl's Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo on the cliff (2008) e The wind picks up (2013). The entire series, in limited edition, is characterized by one wonderful graphic design and from precious metal box which enhances the iconic appearance of the famous protagonists of the Japanese master's films.

The return of the Steelbook series, published in 2015, celebrates not only the victory at the Oscar of the latest animated film by Hayao Miyazaki, The boy and the heron, but also anticipates the next Home Video release. An initiative that intends to bring the titles back to the shelves rarer and now unobtainable and respond to the countless requests of the many enthusiasts of the Studio Ghibliwhich from May 23 they will finally be able to go back to collecting the most beautiful editions of Miyazaki's films.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Following a cataclysm that shook the entire planet, a toxic forest has covered most of the Earth's surface. In this apocalyptic scenario, where a new war is about to explode, the kingdom of the Valley of the Wind – ruled by Jihl, father of the courageous Princess Nausicaä – is one of the few areas still populated. Nausicaä has two gifts: knowing how to ride the wind by flying like birds and being able to communicate with the Ohms, the gigantic insect guardians of the forest. Thanks to her skills as well as the love and esteem of her people, Princess Nausicaä will undertake a courageous challenge aimed at restoring peace and reconciling humanity with the Earth.

EXTRA

BD:

The storyboard (picture in picture)

Audio Commentary (Hideaki Anno & Kazuyoshi Katayama)

Trailers & Spots

DVD:

The storyboard

Trailers & commercials

The castle in the sky

Sheeta is held captive by the cynical Colonel Muska aboard an airship. During the flight, on a moonlit night, the airship is attacked by a band of pirates led by the intrepid Ma Dola, who wants to take possession of the pendant that the little girl wears around her neck. This has an inestimable value: it allows you to overcome the force of gravity and locate the legendary floating island of Laputa, where – it is said – immense treasures are kept. Sheeta, however, manages to escape, ending up in the arms of a young miner who, from that moment, decides to protect her by joining her in the search for the island and its mysteries.

EXTRA

The storyboard

Trailer

Promotional videos

My Neighbor Totoro

The little sisters Satsuki and Mei move with their father to a new house in the countryside. For the two little girls, a journey begins to discover a new world, inhabited by fantastic creatures: from black people in the dark, soot sprites, to funny furry beings of various sizes, including Totoro, the good spirit of the forest! Together with him, Satsuki and little Mei will live a magical and extraordinary adventure full of friendship!

EXTRA

BD:

Trailer

Storyboards (HD)

Promotional video

TV commercials

DVD:

Kiki – Home deliveries

Once she turns 13, Kiki, a nice and clumsy little witch, sets off in search of a city surrounded by the sea in which to carry out her year of apprenticeship. In the company of the inseparable talking black cat Jiji, Kiki arrives in the city of Koriko where she begins to earn a living by making home deliveries riding her broomstick. Having overcome her initial difficulties, the young witch, thanks to her magical powers and the knowledge of people who make her feel at home, manages to become independent. But in life, as we know, not everything always goes smoothly and surprises are around the corner…

EXTRA

Trailer

Storyboards (HD)

The Paintings of Ursula DVD

Porco Rosso

Marco Pagot is an Italian military aviation ace who, following a mysterious accident during the First World War, magically takes on the appearance of an anthropomorphic pig. With the nom de guerre of Porco Rosso, aboard his vermilion seaplane, he decides to retire from the military world and earn a living as a bounty hunter. But the arrival of the American pilot Curtis, hired by the Sky Pirates, forces him into new battles over the skies of the Adriatic, continuing to fight against Fascism for the protection of humanity and for the reconquest of a lost love.

EXTRA

BD:

Trailer

Interview with Toshio Suzuki

Storyboards (HD)

DVD:

Princess Mononoke

Ashitaka, a young warrior from the Emishi dynasty, is forced to kill a wild boar possessed by an evil deity. Wounded in the arm by the animal, the young man struck by a deadly curse must leave his village to look for a way to neutralize the curse. During his journey he comes across the young San, a wild girl raised by wolves and nicknamed Princess Mononoke, “the princess of ghosts”, and also meets her human enemies, the Tatara, a community of blacksmiths who make firearms, led by Lady Eboshi, a strong-willed leader who aims to destroy the forests inhabited by wolves and other animals dear to San.

EXTRA

BD:

Trailer of the Special “Mononoke in USA”

Storyboards (HD)

Trailer

DVD:

Trailer of the Special “Mononoke in USA”

Storyboards

Trailer

The enchanted city

Chihiro is ten years old and is a stubborn and capricious child.

When Akio and Yugo, her parents, tell her that they have to move, the little girl gets furious and gives vent to all her anger. During the journey to their new home, the three stop in a ghost town where a sumptuous banquet awaits them. Akio and Yugo greedily throw themselves at the food and are transformed into pigs under the incredulous eyes of their daughter: they have ended up in a world inhabited by ancient deities and magical creatures governed by an evil witch, the evil Yubaba. To survive, Chihiro will have to make herself useful by working and trying to gain self-confidence…

The film Studio Ghibli directed by Hayao Miyazaki winner of the 2003 Academy Award and the Golden Bear at the 2002 Berlin Film Festival.

EXTRA

Storyboards

Original commercials

Howl's Moving Castle

Sophie is eighteen years old and works in the hat shop she inherited from her father. One day, during a trip out of town, Sophie meets Howl, a young wizard who lives aboard a walking castle. Her meeting is attended by a witch who, blinded by her jealousy, sends Sophie a very powerful curse that transforms her into a ninety-year-old old woman. Escaping from the village Sophie manages to enter the moving castle. And her fantastic journey begins.

EXTRA

BD:

The storyboard

Trailer

Interview with Diana Wynne Jones (the author of the novel on which the film is based)

Miyazaki's visit to Pixar

Description of the film's computer graphics

DVD:

Ponyo on the cliff

A village by the sea. Sosuke, a five-year-old boy, lives on top of a cliff overlooking the Island Sea. One morning, playing on the rocky beach below his house, he finds Ponyo, a little goldfish with her head stuck in a jam jar. Sousuke saves her and places her in a green plastic bucket. Ponyo is fascinated by Sosuke and the child feels the same towards the little fish. He tells her, “Don't worry, I will protect you and take care of you.” But Ponyo's father, Fujimoto – once human and now a sorcerer who inhabits the seabed – forces her to return with him to the depths of the ocean. “I want to be human!” Ponyo exclaims and she, determined to become a child to return to Sosuke, tries to escape…

EXTRA

BD:

Storyboards

Karaoke

Singing theme presentation

Dubbing sessions

Official public debut presentation

Interview with the director

Dialogue: Suzuki Toshio-Tsuchiya Toshio

The 5 brilliant craftsmen

Pearls of wisdom from director Hayao Miyazaki

Video clip of the song theme

Italian trailer

DVD:

The wind picks up

Jiro dreams of flying and designing airplanes inspired by the famous Italian aeronautical engineer Gianni Caproni. Short-sighted from a young age and therefore unable to become a pilot, in 1927 he went to work in one of the main Japanese aeronautical engineering companies, and designed the famous Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter plane used by his country during the attack on Pearl Harbor in the Second World War. world War. These are important years for Jiro, because he has the opportunity to show the innate talent that will make him become one of the most successful aeronautical designers in the world but above all because he starts dating the sweet Nahoko, his greatest love, besides the sky…

EXTRA

BD:

The Storyboard

Press conference at the end of the works

DVD: