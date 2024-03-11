Last Sunday, one more broadcast of the Oscars took place, which honors film productions annually, resulting in a competition in which only big-name people in the industry come together to celebrate the best of the best. . Within the animated film category there were formidable contenders, but only one film was made with the gold statue, and that was The Boy and the Heron by Studio Ghibli.

For those who were not able to see the award ceremony, it was stated that the director of the film, Hayao Miyazaki, could not attend the ceremony due to age, so they limited themselves to keeping the award to later send it to the lands of its creators, Japan. Even so, that did not prevent both the creative and the producer, Toshio Suzuki, gave a few words thanking the academy for having been nominated for the award, and of course, awarded for the film.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Mahito, a 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new city after the death of his mother. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, she enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes her to another world. The film's title is based on the 1937 novel, 'Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka' written by Yoshino Genzaburō but the film features an original story unrelated to the novel.

For now, The Boy and the Heron It is no longer available in theaters, but it is possible that it will be integrated into a streaming service soon.

Editor's note: The truth is the film that has stood out the most among all those available. Spider-Man is good, but his predecessor had already won an Oscar, so it's better to wait for the third part, which won't arrive until 2025.