“This is the last one, then I'll stop!”How many times Hayao Miyazaki, the very famous director now close to turning 83, uttered this phrase? At least 3 times in the last 20 years and, each time, it was an announced farewell that never came true.

After the retirement announcement arrived 10 years ago with the publication of Si Alza il Vento it seemed that the choice of Japanese was definitive: guess what, that wasn't the case.

The Boy and the Heroninspired by the Japanese novel “E Tu come Vivi?”, is the new masterpiece from Studio Ghibli and sees, once again, Miyazaki Sr. as director. La Repubblica, in its insert “Il Friday” reported an interview with Goro, the son of the well-known director.

The director also talked a lot about this extremely personal project of his father during a visit by the correspondents of the Italian newspaper to the official headquarters of Studio Ghibli.

The Boy and the Heron has the features of an ideological testament: the film will take up many aspects of the legendary director's childhood… but there is a detail that the editors of La Repubblica were keen to underline.

If it is true that the Italians managed to speak with Goro, it is also true that there seemed to be no trace of Hayao: holiday day? Not exactly. At the end of the interview the director stated that the father is absent for a very specific reason: is already working on a new project.

The Boy and the Heron will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2024 after being a box office winner in Japan and the USA: do we have a possible Oscar winner for animation? We'll find out soon.



