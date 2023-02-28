The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi organized its first promotional activities in the Kingdom of Spain, and held two meetings to promote the “Hayyakum in Abu Dhabi: Discover it Your Way” campaign, in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​on the 13th and 15th of February.

During the two promotional meetings, the new brand of the Abu Dhabi destination was introduced, and partners and stakeholders from the Spanish tourism industry were presented with many diverse, exciting, inspiring and novel experiences and experiences.

The two promotional meetings highlighted Abu Dhabi as an ideal tourist destination that fits the needs of the travel and tourism market in Spain, throughout the year, due to its warm winter sun, a unique and exciting calendar of events, stunning natural beauty, and a wide range of authentic cultural experiences – all of which visitors can enjoy. They discover it in their own way. Abu Dhabi is also highlighted as a great summer getaway, with plenty of attractions offering covered indoor air-conditioned spaces for visitors of all ages.

The two promotional meetings, which provided a valuable opportunity to communicate with the public and attendees from representatives of the Spanish travel and tourism sector, represented a valuable opportunity for partners and stakeholders from the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, who presented a wide range of offers, products, services and tourist destinations in the emirate that meet the needs of all segments of visitors.

The list of partners and sector representatives from Abu Dhabi included: Etihad Airways, Miral, Saadiyat Island, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel Abu Dhabi, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Rixos Marina, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Zaya Nurai Island Resort, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Desert Gate Tourism, Magic Arabia, Qurban Travel and Tourism.

