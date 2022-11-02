The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security allowed the application for a visitor visa for “Haya” card holders throughout the day, seven days a week, through its website for smart services and the smart application, while the service completion time is 48 hours after its requirements are completed.

The authority stated that international fans holding the “Haya” card designated to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament can visit the UAE for the duration of the event.

She explained that this visa is one of the services provided by the authority to holders of the “Haya” fan card, with the aim of entering the United Arab Emirates several times during the validity period of the visa without a guarantor or host, for a period of 90 days from the date of issuance of the visa.

She indicated that there are five steps to obtaining this visa, which are: filling in the data, attachments, paying the fees, evaluating the service, and then receiving the transaction via e-mail.

She pointed out that the documents required for the visa application are: a copy of the passport of the service beneficiary, a colored personal photo, a copy of the “Haya fan” card, a copy of the health insurance for the entire duration of the visa, noting that the mandatory and optional documents may vary according to the data entered in the application.

She stated that there are three requirements: that the passport must be valid for no less than six months, that the beneficiary of the application be a holder of the “Haya” fan card, and that he have health insurance for the entire duration of the visa.

The authority confirmed its readiness to start receiving applications for multiple-entry tourist visas to the UAE, which are intended for “Haya” card holders, welcoming international fans who hold the “Haya” card, issued by the organizers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to visit the UAE throughout the duration of the event. The event is held in Qatar, within the framework of the UAE government’s support to the sisterly State of Qatar, to host the activities and competitions of the FIFA World Cup during the period from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

International visitors can apply for the “Haya card holders visa” through the website www.icp.gov.ae, noting that the visa is issued in accordance with the updated visa system controls, and has the possibility of multiple entry to the UAE within 90 days from the date of issuance, For a fixed fee of only 100 dirhams, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period upon request, and without the requirement of a guarantor or proof of prior entry into the State of Qatar.

