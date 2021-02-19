NNot everyone can look forward to spring, because spring time is also the time for pollen to fly. The nose runs and itches, the eyes are red and swollen – almost 15 percent of the population suffer from hay fever every year. Many are now wondering whether they have a higher risk of infection with Covid-19 or whether they should avoid certain drugs. In an interview with WELT, Dr. Dieter Vieluf, what allergy sufferers now have to pay special attention to.

WORLD: Some people may now ask themselves: Is that still hay fever or is it already coronavirus?

Dieter Vieluf: Certain symptoms almost always occur with hay fever, but never with Covid-19. These include, for example, the strong urge to sneeze and itchy eyes.