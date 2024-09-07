Raúl Zurita (Chile) is one of the most celebrated poets in Latin America. He suffered repression under the Pinochet dictatorship and in 1979, together with other artists, he founded the group Colectivo Acciones de Arte (CADA), which undertook extremely risky public art actions against the dictatorship. In 1993, using backhoes, he permanently traced the phrase “NI PENA NI MIEDO” (No Pity, No Fear) in the Atacama Desert. Zurita has received Guggenheim and DAAD scholarships from Germany, and, among other awards, the Chilean National Literature Prize in 2000, the Pablo Neruda Ibero-American Prize in 2016, and the Reina Sofía Ibero-American Poetry Prize in 2020. In conversation with Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of El País América, the event will conclude with a poetry reading.

