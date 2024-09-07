Emiliano Monge (Mexico, 1978) was a professor of Political Science at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, editor and journalist. He made his debut as a writer with Arrastrar esa sombra (2018), a finalist for the Antonin Artaud Prize. He has been awarded several prizes, such as the XXVIII Jaén Novel Prize and the V Otras Voces, Otros Ámbitos Prize, for El cielo árido (2012), or the Elena Poniatowska Prize for his novel Las tierras arrasadas (2015). He was also included in the book México20 and the Bogotá39 list (2017), recognizing him as one of the best writers under forty years old in Mexico and Latin America. His new book, Los vivos, presents the story of Hincapié and Vestigia, a couple in crisis, devastated by heartbreaking experiences that lead them to fear of losing each other and to a lack of communication. In a work environment marked by constant migration and disappearance, Vestigia seeks answers by interacting with other characters who shed light on the void left by the missing and its profound impact on those who wait for them; finding new perspectives on presence, absence and reappearance, not only physically but also in terms of language, feelings and the past. Emiliano will be in conversation with Javier Lafuente.

