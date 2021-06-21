German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his Austrian counterpart Gernot Blümel at a press conference in Vienna. LEONHARD FOEGER / Reuters

Europe is a fix between German rules and French discretion. The German rules were designed for a world that has disappeared and the Gallic exceptionality has lost its shine, but deep down the North-South division is still alive and well. The Austrian Finance Minister, Gernot Blümel, this week was “concerned about those who question the fiscal rules” and assured, in a letter to his counterparts to which this newspaper has had access, that “the common objective must be to reduce the debt ”. On the opposite side, the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, demanded on Friday in an act of the Economy Circle in Barcelona “additional stimuli”, to return to fiscal prudence only when it returns to pre-crisis levels of activity: “When the recovery is self-sustaining ”. These two visions, almost antithetical, will star in the European economic policy debate of the long coronavirus hangover.

More information

The great crises are like that of Hamlet: “When the penalties come, they never come as a lonely scout: they come in battalions.” Covid has caused the sharpest recession since the world wars. It has left deep economic wounds, it has exacerbated inequalities, it has populisms on the prowl. In Brussels, all this translates into a battle of ideas about fiscal rules and, for the moment, they are the hawks —Those who hold the hardest, most orthodox positions are called that way — who show their claws. The Austrian offensive is on the table. The German conservatives have spread similar messages: former minister Wolfgang Schäuble sentenced a few days ago: “Social peace in Europe requires a return to fiscal discipline.” Berlin in March put pressure on Spain in the OECD to start the adjustment sooner rather than later. The best hawks, in short, they begin to fly in circles. But diplomatic sources explain that the rest of the misnamed frugal – the supporters of low public spending: the Netherlands, Germany or Finland, often reinforced by the Baltics and a partner from the East – are not for the job. This group of countries shares the objective of focusing on debt reduction. But like Holiness and Saint Augustine: not yet. Austria, according to the sources consulted, errs with the tempoThis was not the time to present that proposal, when the Commission has not even made its own. Community Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday after Ecofín, the meeting of EU finance ministers, that Brussels will seek consensus to carry out a review of the rules that reconciles growth with fiscal and financial sustainability. But almost everything in the EU is at a standstill, awaiting the German elections in September. The Greens lead, although the CDU-CSU (right) and Liberals (FDP) alliance is aiming for 40% of the vote, with the Greens and Social Democrats a couple of points behind.

More information

Diplomatic sources point to EL PAÍS, to explain the fiasco of the Vienna proposal, that “Germany has to be prudent about the September elections, and Mark Rutte is looking to his left in order to form a coalition in the Netherlands.” All options are open: the orthodox advocate returning to the precovid rules as soon as possible, but there are those who want to keep them suspended sine die and who advocates a reform of the 3% deficit and 60% debt over GDP ribbons, to soften that kind of straitjacket that has often sacrificed growth on the altar of supposed credibility. Paris, Rome and Madrid opt for the latter option, with a low profile. And the European Commission also opts for prudence. Brussels is aware that the Twenty-seven only agree on one thing: “Nobody likes the current rules,” say community sources. But for different reasons: the hawks want less flexibility, and the South wants to break the corset of debt and deficit thresholds, which would force a return to the austerity recipes so criticized 10 years ago.

The political scuffle is served. In the academy there is more consensus and several proposals are accumulating based on limiting the pro-austerity bias of the eurozone. Experts believe that the 60% debt-to-GDP limit is a chimera with current debt figures. And that when the ECB normalizes its monetary policy, it will be necessary to implement a strategy of gradual debt reduction, with different objectives for each country, and apply an expenditure rule (a limitation of the increase in public spending taking into account the trajectory of the increase).

“The risk is that some countries want to return to austerity too soon,” Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist of the IMF, summarizes by telephone. André Sapir, from Bruegel, ventures “a strong stance of the frugal in the coming months, to which Germany can join depending on the electoral results, but also strong pressure from the side of France, which assumes the presidency of the EU next year, with the support of Draghi’s Italy and Pedro Sánchez’s Spain ”. “The most probable thing is to continue with the suspended fiscal rules or with a discretion so great that it will be as if they were suspended, or a reform not too radical, whose ambition will depend on Germany,” he adds. Daniel Gros, from CEPS, predicts that “nothing will change” because neither the North nor the South can build sufficient majorities. And Wolfgang Münchau of Eurointelligence insists that “the point of view of academics will be, as always, olympically ignored. There will be an improvement in the tax treatment of investment, and little else ”.

Berlin has the floor. “There will be no substantial changes until Germany is prepared to water down its constitutional debt brake,” warns former Greek minister Yanis Varoufakis by email. The CDU has stressed that it will not allow anything of the kind; the Liberals (FDP), either. SPD candidate and finance minister Olaf Scholz presents himself as a confident pair of hands at the wheel with a slight Social Democratic tinge, but tries to sidestep the debt brake debate, which in practice is a formidable artifact of austerity. The Greens are something else: on their agenda is a reform of the debt brake and European rules. Marcel Fratzscher, from think tank Berlin (study center) DIW closes: “Conservatives are ahead. But I think it would be most worrying if Berlin refuses to undertake the reform of fiscal rules and that damages the EU’s chances of competing against the US and China. “

The management of the euro crisis and the subsequent phase was a low intensity North-South war, creditors-debtors; Draghi’s masterful lantern and his whatever it takes allowed to postpone that conflict. But the debate over the rules, spurred on by the rapid economic recovery, will once again bring the whole mess afloat. And soon.