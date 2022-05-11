Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba achieved an important victory over the Emirates team 3-1, at Kalba Stadium in the “23rd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and with this result, the “Falcons” are close to relegation, to the First Division, after their balance froze at 10 points, in the last place. On the other hand, the Tigers managed to gain 3 important points, reaching the 27th point in tenth place.

Ittihad Kalba advanced with a “three-pointer” in the first half hour of the match, through Austrian Robert Zolli “hat-trick” in the 6, 16 and 30 minutes, while Jurek Qanado scored the only goal for the Emirates team in the 78th minute.