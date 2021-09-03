The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not forgotten about Hawkeye. The character played by Jeremy Renner will return with a series of his own for Disney Plus. To date there was no more official information about the series, but that has changed since filming began.

Now that the recordings are over and the show is in post-production, Marvel studios decided to release the official synopsis to make the wait for its premiere scheduled for 2022 more enjoyable.

Hawkeye is expected to hit Disney Plus in mid-2022. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

“In this Christmas story set in New York, Clint Barton offers a great gift by passing the bow to a new generation. The recipient: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a young fan who spent years training to be like him ”, anticipates the official synopsis.

It should be noted that Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, younger sister of the late Black Widow. As we saw in the Russian spy tape, she believes that Hawkeye was responsible for her death and will seek revenge.

As for the length of the show, the studio also revealed that the season will have a total of six episodes just like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, they prefer to keep the name of the chapters secret.

The cast of Hawkeye: who’s who on the show?

Hawkeye will return in good company in her own series. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Vera Farmiga: the Oscar nominee will be Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop, the latter is the future heir to Hawkeye’s legacy

Fra Fee will play a character named Kazi, which probably refers to the mercenary Kazimierz Kazimierczak, also known as The Clown.

Tony Dalton: the Mexican actor will play Jack Duquesne, a kind of mentor for Hawkeye in the comics. What is unknown is whether he will end up becoming a villain due to the studio’s creative licenses.

Alaqua Cox: the debutante will step into the shoes of Maya López, a Native American superhero who adopts the pseudonym Echo

Zahn McClarnon, known as Doctor Sleep, was booked as William Lopez. It is probably Maya’s father, who in the comics calls himself Willie ‘Crazy Horse’ Lincoln.