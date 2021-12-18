Spoiler for the fifth episode! The character of Natasha romanoff, also known as Black Widow, first appeared in Iron Man 2 in 2010. She subsequently became the first heroine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in The Avengers and Captain America films, when she finally sacrificed herself in Avengers – Trick me so that Hawkeye and the rest of the team could retrieve the Soul Stone and ultimately defeat Thanos. However, Marvel Studios did not provide him with a proper funeral as it did with Tony Stark, a fact that upset many fans.

Even when Black Widow was released in 2021, Natasha’s death still seemed to continue to be downplayed compared to the deaths of other male MCU characters. However, the series Hawkeye Disney Plus presents us with a more respectful tribute to the death of Natasha Romanoff, showing the impact it had on the rest of the characters.

Capture from Avengers: endgame where Black Widow and Hawkeye are seen together. Photo: Marvel Studios

How is the presence of Black Widow in Hawkeye?

In the first episode of the series, we see that Clint and his children are watching Rogers: the musical, when suddenly Clint is overwhelmed with sadness when he sees an actress playing Black Widow. Additionally, her son Nate is also named after Natasha, who, along with her other two siblings, viewed her as an aunt.

What do we see in episode 5 of Hawkeye?

During the latest episode of Hawkeye, it is revealed that Yelena, Natasha’s sister, disappeared during the blip in Infinity way and Endgame. When he returns, he asks where Natasha is, unaware of the sacrifice she made to fight Thanos.

Yelena believes that Clint killed Natasha, so she does not hesitate when she is hired to assassinate Hawkeye. It is later revealed that Kate Bishop’s mother was the one who hired her.