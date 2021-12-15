Hawkeye is the new TV series distributed on the platform Disney + and produced by Marvel Studios, and today December 15 we have finally reached the fifth and penultimate episode of the series, which we will analyze in review. Each episode, lasting about 50 minutes each, focuses on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the great Hawk eye and one of the last Avengers of the original line-up still in circulation, who will face several rivals on the streets of New York who want him dead, all while trying to get home to celebrate Christmas with his family.

ATTENTION! In this review there are some spoilers regarding the first four episodes of Hawkeye, we invite you to continue reading only if you have already seen them.

Ghosts of the past

We can confirm that in this fifth episode of Hawkeye, the reveal made at the end of the fourth episode will be central, both for this episode and certainly for the finale. As expected, this series will be closely linked to the events that took place in the feature film Black Widow and to all the characters who have been introduced in this film, and in fact this penultimate episode opens with a background that explains how the so-called “Blip” has also had many effects on the life of Yelena Belova, sister of Natasha Romanoff and in a continuous search for revenge on the one who caused his death. This fifth episode therefore manages to show the actual development that the post-credit ending of the film dedicated to the Black Widow had introduced, putting on the screen a Yelena determined to put an end to her long-awaited search.

Episode five of Hawkeye finally focuses everything on the development of this subplot, which many thought was central from the beginning of the series, but that the showrunners have decided to introduce only towards the last act. In addition to the fearsome leader of the Mafia in Tracksuit, Clint and Kate will find themselves forced to face another threat, well bigger than they could imagine.

In this way, however, it would appear that the last episode of the series, which airs next week, will not have the time it takes to unravel all the issues so far introduced and still unresolved – unless it lasts more than an hour. Unfortunately it seems that too Hawkeye is going to meet the classic slip of the finals of these new Marvel series, to which we are unfortunately starting to get used to.

Despite everything, however, the fifth episode of this series proves well more human and “real” compared to the others seen so far, which too often fell into absolutely unrealistic moments and with dialogues bordering on parody (perhaps only useful to snatch a few small smiles from the younger audience). Here instead i times I am more dilated and the characters take as long as it takes to talk, and where even a small joke does not seem absolutely out of place and is not only more contextualized, but also more fun. Noteworthy the long exchange between Kate Bishop and Yelena, perhaps the first real dialogue done properly without the always excellent Jeremy Renner involved.

Hawkeye’s climax

Finally the usual everyday scenes that have permeated the series so far are slowly disappearing, leaving room for the real evolution of the plot that after a decidedly not crackling start and not very intriguing, it is finally reaching its natural climax, which we really hope it will give a worthy ending to the adventures of Hawkeye.

The meat on the fire is really a lot and we can assure us that a decidedly adrenaline-fueled series finale will be waiting for us – but we hope it will also be satisfactory from a narrative point of view.

The action certainly is not lacking not even in this penultimate episode, but having condensed it all in the last few minutes has certainly allowed the series to take a good breath of air and place all the necessary pieces on the board, so as to prepare us for a final that promises to be crackling.

In order not to miss anything else, however, this episode finally showcases what will be the biggest threat to which our heroes will have to go against: the one who from the beginning had designed and studied an abstruse but contrived way to kill Hawkeye, putting out one of the last Avengers of the original formation still in circulation. A central figure for many of the Marvel universes, who are finally about to meet, united by visceral hatred towards one of the most powerful criminals not only in New York, but in all of America … And who will soon have to contend with a very sharp katana sword and dangerous arrows shot at speed sound!