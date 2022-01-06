In the hilarious novel Saga, by Tonino Benacquista, a network hires four scriptwriters to develop a series from which they do not expect any audience. The premise is simple: “Do what you want while it’s cheap.” What happens next deserves a search for the novel, sadly out of print. I will advance that the team is so high that it even plans the destruction of New York meteorite by means of. Of course, austerely, without explosions or Empire State shattered, only with the characters narrating the cataclysm.

Marvel is not supposed to be disinterested in the audience or need for austerity, however it has also pointed to chatter to the detriment of the action. In Loki They underused the most bubbly character in their universe and even an alligator wearing a helmet —the latter is unforgivable— in favor of cumbersome explanations that reached their zenith in an end closer to those stomach conversations at Banco Sabadell than to a series of superheroes. I was following the path that I had already started Falcon and the Winter Soldier with his chatter about class struggle —when we wanted to wrestling — and he left us suspicious that Scarlet Witch and Vision it had been a beautiful accident, as exceptional as its premise.

It is paradoxical that whoever makes us regain faith is Hawk Eye, the least glamorous of The Avengers. But there is catch, much of the brilliance is provided by the overwhelming charisma of Hailee steinfeld and Marvel is as good as the new sap as changing the galaxies through the streets of New York and the criminals in tracksuits. The result is a joyous series of adventures that is not intended to be The hawk and the arrow neither Scaramouche, but at times it has had that old-fashioned aftertaste of the classics that are so warm at Christmas after-dinner parties.

