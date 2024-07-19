When we shine a flashlight frontally on a wall, we expect a circle of light to form, as we saw last week. But, strictly speaking (mathematically speaking), the probability of that happening is zero (why?). Most likely, we will see an ellipse. Most likely, yes, but how likely is it? As a reminder, the image shows the different sections depending on the inclination of the plane of intersection with respect to the cone.

An ellipse also appears (if it really is an ellipse: see last paragraph of the previous post) when the tennis hawk eye checks whether a ball has touched the line or not. But this image is not a physical trace captured by a zenith camera, as one might naively think. The hawk eye is actually a “compound eye” made up of ten strategically placed cameras connected to a computer that, from the images received, calculates the speed and trajectory of the ball with great accuracy, allowing it to determine the point (which is not really a point, but a small elliptical area?) of impact with the court. On clay courts, such as at Roland Garros, the ball does leave a visible trace at the point of impact, so in that case the hawk eye is not used.

And why is this tennis technology called “hawkeye,” after a Marvel hero famous for his extraordinary skill with a bow (and heir, by the way, to the infallible Green Arrow)? Because the hawk is the epitome of visual excellence, not just in terms of acuity, which is twice that of the human eye, but also in terms of image processing speed (essential for a predator hunting fast-flying birds that perform intricate aerial acrobatics). A processing speed that is also twice ours, since a hawk can perceive a flicker of light at more than 120 hertz (beats per second), while humans, after 50 or 60 hertz, stop perceiving the flicker and our brain interprets it as a continuous flow of light. A conventional 25-frame-per-second film projection would not “fool” a hawk: it would not see fluid action, but a rapid succession of still images.

Elastic and inelastic shock

With due exceptions, it could be considered that on a cement or asphalt tennis court the impact of the ball is an (almost) elastic collision, while on a clay court the collision is inelastic.

In an elastic collision, kinetic energy and momentum are conserved, whereas in an inelastic collision, part of the impact energy is used to cause permanent deformations in one or more of the colliding objects, or is dissipated in the form of heat. On the clay court, the impact of the ball leaves a physical (elliptical?) mark, which involves an expenditure of energy and makes the bounce less elastic than on the hard court, where there is no appreciable physical mark (although a perfectly elastic collision does not exist in the macrophysical world: even in the best of cases, some energy is always lost in the form of heat). But if the ball were impregnated with some kind of coloring substance, what mark would it leave on a cement court?

You may remember having seen, in some old physics book, problems involving elastic collisions between billiard balls; but, although they are much more elastic than tennis balls, some energy is lost in the form of sound and heat in their collisions. Steel balls are even more elastic than billiard balls, as you may have noticed if you have ever watched the mesmerizing swing of the shiny pendulum spheres in a “Newton’s cradle.” They seem to go on colliding forever, but they too cannot escape the second law of thermodynamics.

