Since the birth of the well-known Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel has been very careful about which products to support and which ones to permanently cut their legs, both in terms of movies and TV series. Many works have in fact disappeared prematurely from the scene, and among these also figure Dare devil, whose characters and events have managed to break into the hearts of many. Well, it recently popped up on the net a deleted scene from the Disney + Hawkeye series dedicated to Kingpin.

The well-known antagonist of the blind executioner, as well as having officially reappeared thanks to the series Hawkeye, it should actually have shown up much earlier than expected. After all, even though the story of our hero begins immediately after the events of the Infinity Saga, Wilson Fisk certainly did not remain idle, and the scene we are talking about it was designed precisely to make us understand.

Going into more detail, in the scene in question – viewable by clicking below – you can find out via a flashback what Kingpin was doing right after the events narrated in the first The Avengers. The criminal, in fact, meets for the first time Eleanor Bishop intent on taking the reins of her husband’s criminal organization.

The scene was therefore originally meant for give more context to what we would have seen, so as to make us better understand that the character in question had already set in motion well before we could have expected.

That said, it is interesting to note that, despite the obvious links, Marvel has not yet confirmed or denied links among the events narrated in Dare devil and those of Marvel Cinematic Universe, unlike what is often done in other cases.

On the other hand, in addition to the fact that the presence of Kingpin in Hawkeye – and not only – should represent an “unofficial” confirmation in this sense, the actor himself Vincent D’Onofrio in the past declared that his character belonged to the same narrative universe as the Avengers.