Hawken Reborn was announced surprise from 505 Games. It is a free-to-play based first-person shooter mechwhich revitalizes the Hawken series, which disappeared from the radar after the closure of the servers of the multiplayer shooter.

Hawken Reborn also already has an Early Access release date: May 17, 2023. Yes, it will be released tomorrow (as of writing this news). Let’s see the presentation trailer with some gameplay sequences:

As you can see it’s still a first person shooter, but in this case the enemies are moved by the CPU.

The first Hawken was announced in 2011 and deeply affected the collective imagination for its aesthetics, so much so that it had an exceptional launch. Too bad it didn’t last long, in the sense that defects soon emerged such that it was abandoned by the community and in 2018 it closed permanently.

Be that as it may, there were many who liked his graphic style and wished he would return in some form. 505 Games satisfied them and hence the announcement of Hawken Reborn.

We reiterate: It’s not like the original, which was an online-only game, but a game PvE single player with missions and a story, without multiplayer mode.

If you are interested, his is already online Steam page.

Hawken Reborn is set in the world of Illal, a planet that was supposed to represent the utopia of the human race, but which has turned into a dystopia driven by the corruption of multinational corporations. The player takes on the role of a mercenary who must drive his mech in a quest for fame and fortune.