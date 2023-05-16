Hawk crash | New information about the accident: The engine of the plane that crashed into the ground stopped already in the air

Investigations into the engine of the crashed Hawk plane may take weeks.

In Keuruu The engine of the Air Force Hawk training plane that crashed yesterday had already shut down before the plane hit the ground. The engineer lieutenant colonel in charge of the accident investigation tells STT about the matter Juha Vantila From the military aviation authority unit.

“The information here is that the plane’s engine was already turned off at the time of the collision. So the engine hasn’t shut down due to the collision,” says Vantila.

The engine is then transported to an engine repair shop for examination, where it is disassembled. According to Vantila, engine tests can take up to weeks.

A Hawk jet crashed during an Air Force exercise on Monday afternoon. The two pilots on board were saved by using ejection seats. The pilots were a flight student and an air combat flight instructor. Both made it to the ambulance on their own, where they were transported to further examinations.

Vantila cannot say exactly what condition the pilots are in. According to him, however, they have already been interviewed for the investigation of the accident last night.

Pilots in addition to consultation, the researchers have carried out site investigation in the terrain.

According to Vantila, the machine’s task recorder, which is like a lighter version of the black box, has been found. The recorder measures and records during the flight, for example, the speed, height and acceleration of the plane.

“There has been some noise in the recorder, but on the surface it seems that there is still information in it,” says Vantila.

“However, the recorder does not record engine value data, which means that it does not help anything in the engine studies.”

In addition to analyzing the engine and the recorder, the investigation of the accident is progressing with field surveys. In addition, the pilots of the second plane involved in the exercise are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

Vantila doesn’t think that any more essential new information about the accident will be found in the field investigations.

“We will probably have the data from the field survey by the beginning of the week at the latest,” says Vantila.

“However, they can be quite small. It doesn’t seem like there’s much additional value to be gained from site research.”

In an accident has at least one exceptional feature. In Prikulle, the same plane has already been saved once by using ejection seats.

Lentoposti online publication that follows aviation by the same Hawk was made into an ejection seat jump in December 1988.

According to Lentoposti, the plane was about to land at Pirkkala Airport in Pirkanmaa, when the plane’s landing gear failed during the takeoff.

The two pilots on board used their seats while the plane was sliding on the ground burning. Both survived with minor injuries.

According to Lentoposti, it was Finland’s first ejection seat jump from an almost stationary plane.

Engineer lieutenant colonel Vantila himself does not remember the incident in question. However, he says that he is of the opinion that this was indeed the second jump from a real seat for the same machine operator.

“Yes, I think that this is exactly what has happened to this particular individual. In practice, four pilots have jumped from the same plane in two different cases,” says Vantila.

According to him, this is an exceptional statistic.

“After all, this is rare. Of course, the first accident was one where the plane remained intact,” Vantila says.

“After yesterday’s accident in Keuruu, the plane will no longer be a flying plane.”

A total of 11 accidents have happened to the Air Force’s Hawk training jets, the last of which happened in November 2013. At that time, two jet training jets of the Air Force School collided with each other during a training flight in the Salamajärvi area in Perho during a combat exercise.

The other pilot was saved by the ejection seat, but the pilot of the other plane was killed.