Control of financial flows plays a very important role in any business. One of the main aspects of financial management is the convenient, fast and secure transfer of money both inside and outside the company. An IBAN account allows you to achieve exactly these goals.

Hawex is a dynamically growing fintech company that provides comprehensive and reliable financial solutions for businesses and individuals. With Hawex you will be able to open your IBAN account in the shortest possible time for comfortable financial management.

IBAN account: your tool for managing financial flows

IBAN is an international bank account that allows you to quickly and securely transfer funds within the European Union and to other countries of the world that support this system. IBAN accounts provide fast and reliable money transfer between different banks and countries due to convenient international financial data standardization.

In business, an IBAN account provides more efficient financial management. Whether you need to send money to a supplier or receive a payment from a client in another country, an IBAN account makes the transfer process convenient and secure. It also allows you to reduce the time to transfer money and reduce transaction fees. Thus, an IBAN account provides a unique account identifier in an interbank message, which brings the transfer of payments to a new technological level.

An IBAN account facilitates the process of international money transfers. It allows you to send and receive assets with minimal risk of error because all accounts are systematically verified prior to a transaction. However, keep in mind that it is not designed to withdraw cash from ATMs.

If you want to use an IBAN account, you need to get a unique IBAN number, which consists of 34 numbers and letters. This number is tied to a bank account and allows you to quickly and accurately send and receive payments.

Using an IBAN account in business also simplifies the accounting process, as the details of international payments are automatically recorded in the system. It also helps to reduce the chance of errors in transferring funds. Overall, IBAN account helps businesses simplify international trade and provides a seamless and secure transaction system for international payments.

Opening an IBAN account involves several steps and procedures that may require time and resources, as well as legal knowledge. Therefore, it is easier to contact the relevant specialists, who would effectively regulate the entire process.

Hawex can open an IBAN account for you in the shortest possible time

Hawex is a fintech company that combines fintech and web3.0 services to improve international payment systems. Hawex has extensive experience in this field and always uses the latest fintech technologies to provide optimal solutions for each client. Opening an IBAN account with Hawex’s legal and technical support is a convenient and fast way to get an international payment management tool for your business.

To open an IBAN account, just fill out a short online application on hawex.com. Your personal manager from the Hawex team will contact you and select the best solution for your request. Hawex manager will control all stages of work and help you deal with the necessary package of documents required to resolve issues with partner banks. We take care of all legal aspects and agreements with financial institutions.

It usually takes one-two weeks to open an IBAN account if the partner bank has additional questions about your business. In the absence of further questions, an IBAN account will be opened within five business days, after which you will receive a reliable tool for international payments. With Hawex, you do not need to worry about the technical and legal aspects, because our team will guide and advise you at all stages.

An IBAN account is a modern business solution as it provides security and convenience in international financial transactions. It reduces the possibility of payment errors and allows you to control the security of your funds. Transactions become transparent and accurate with IBAN.

In addition, an IBAN account allows you to work with clients and partners in different countries without worrying about how currencies will be exchanged. This facilitates the process of international business and contributes to the expansion of the geography of the company.

Hawex team has extensive experience in integrating fintech technologies into business for its expansion. Discover new payment options with our solutions.

