The largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa, Hawaii is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years. Although lava is flowing down one side of the volcano, the eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is not currently a threat to population centers, the US Geological Survey said today. “Everything indicates that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift area”, specifies the agency, referring to the area where the volcano is open, allowing the lava to escape, warning that “volcanic gases, ash” and thin filaments of vitrified lava, called “Pele’s hair”.

The US federal aviation administration has warned that “it is closely monitoring the volcanic eruption to issue directives once it the extent of the ash cloud will be determined“. Meanwhile the local authorities exporting passengers of departing flights to “check previously with the companies before going to the airport due to the volcanic activity of Mauna Loa”.