The Hawaiian surfer Mikala Jones, 44, died last Sunday the 9th while surfing in the Mentawai Islands, in Indonesia, after cutting the femoral artery and bleeding to death, according to a Uruguayan surfer, Santiago Pereira, and has reported the sports media Duke Surf. In the absence of an official report of the events, Jones plunged into the sea ready to catch a huge wave, which ended up engulfing him. Coming out of her, he sustained a cut that severed the femoral artery in his groin.

“Jones put the GoPro in his mouth and started paddling hard to ride the second wave of a giant series. It was very big, three times his size… Coming out of the foam, several seconds later, he noticed that he had cut himself in his groin. More waves came. He was able to pass them below, but without strength, ”Santiago Pereira explained to Duke Surf.

The rest of the surfers in the area, according to Pereira in the message sent to the specialized surfing website, could not help him until after a while: when Jones was put on his board, he fainted, but was still breathing. Once on the boat, his rescuers applied a tourniquet to prevent him from bleeding to death, and called an ambulance. But it was already too late: 20 minutes had passed.

The Hawaiian competed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, although now he was dedicated to uploading videos surfing with his GoPro to social networks. Jones was part of a family of surfers: his brothers, Daniel and Malia Jones, were also professionals in the sport. Her daughter, Isabella Jones, has confirmed the death of her father on her Instagram account and has thanked her for having “taught her so many life lessons.” “I wish you were here with us right now. I will always remember you. I love you very much and thank you for everything. Fly high, you are a bloody legend ”, she concluded in the message.

The surfing community has also shown their support for Jonas on social media, including photographer Brian Bielmann, who has shared a photo of the surfer, and world champion Mick Fanning, who has shown disbelief and grief over the accident.

