Hawaii Wildfires | The number of victims rose to over a hundred

Hawaii the number of victims of devastating wildfires has risen to over a hundred.

“101 lives have now been lost,” said Hawaii’s governor Josh Green at a news conference on Tuesday.

According to Green, the authorities have gone through a quarter of the destroyed area. Cadaver dogs have been involved in the search, looking for victims among the ashes and fire debris.

The fire almost completely destroyed the coastal town of Lahaina, popular with tourists on the island of Maui.

Governor Green has warned that the death toll is likely to rise significantly.

In addition to the deaths, thousands of people have lost their homes in Hawaii’s wildfires and more than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed.

The wildfires in Hawaii are the deadliest in the U.S. since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the independent research organization National Fire Protection Association said.