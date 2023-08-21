Monday, August 21, 2023
Hawaii Wildfires | More than a thousand people still missing in Hawaii – Joe and Jill Biden visit the devastated area

August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Hawaii wildfires

Biden has been criticized for not paying enough attention to the disaster that hit Hawaii.

of the United States president Joe Biden is scheduled to visit his wife for the first time on Monday in the wildfire-ravaged state of Hawaii Jill Biden with.

The White House announced this last week.

On the island of Maui, the presidential couple will meet with workers involved in firefighting, survivors and local authorities as rescue and search operations continue.

The Bidens are scheduled to discuss steps to get the state back on its feet after the disaster.

More than 110 people have died in the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, and more than a thousand are still missing.

Local Hawaii News Now – news channel, over the weekend the vast majority of the area of ​​the historic city of Lahaina was searched with the help of cadaver dogs.

Biden declared a state of emergency in the state, but he is CNNwas criticized during the disaster for not having considered Hawaii enough otherwise.

Especially the ex-president who is eager for next year’s presidential election Donald Trump and other Republicans have fiercely criticized him.

According to the news agency AFP, the authorities were still investigating on Sunday what caused the disaster. It has been speculated in the US media that the fire could have started from power lines brought down by storm winds.

The United States Meteorological Administration had warned of the possibility of wildfires when the hurricane brought strong winds to the area of ​​dry vegetation.

