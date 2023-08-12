Hawaii Wildfires | Locals can finally return to the devastated city – hundreds still missing

Several survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires say that at no point did they hear the alarm sirens installed on the island.

In wildfires The residents of the almost completely destroyed Lahaine can return home, the governor of Hawaii Josh Green told the local on Friday morning local time For the Khon TV channel. The fires on the island of Maui have been brought under control for the most part.

“Lahaina has been destroyed. Such destruction they [paikalliset] have not seen before. Be very, very careful,” Green stated in the channel’s morning program.

The wildfires on the island of Maui that started on Tuesday have burned entire neighborhoods and historic areas in Lahaina, among others. About 11,000 households are still without electricity, and many have no home to return to. According to Green, more than a thousand buildings in Lahaina alone have been destroyed.

Several Survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires say that at no point did they hear the alarm sirens installed on the island ringing. Tells about it news agency AP.

Hawaiians interviewed by AP also did not receive other types of warnings about raging wildfires in time, but only noticed the danger when they saw flames or heard explosions.

There are about 400 alarm sirens around Hawaii. The state has praised the equipment as the world’s largest warning system for natural disasters and other threats.

There is no indication in the Hawaii Emergency Services Command Center’s material that the alarm sirens sounded when the wildfires began to wreak havoc.

Officials warned residents of the island of Maui by phone, television and radio, but due to widespread power outages and cell phone network disruptions, the alerts did not necessarily reach everyone.

At least 55 people are known to have died in the fires. The number of victims is not only feared, but also believed to rise. Hundreds of people are still missing, says, for example, the British broadcasting company BBC.