Hawaii Wildfires | Already almost 90 dead, the number is warned to continue to rise

Almost 1,000 people are still missing from the wildfires that started on Tuesday.

Stateside The number of people killed in wildfires raging in Hawaii has already risen to 89. The governor of the state told the media about it Josh Green local time on Saturday. Green also warned that the death toll will continue to rise.

The fires have particularly affected the island of Maui, where the fire almost completely destroyed the coastal town of Lahaina.

A representative of the US Emergency Management Agency said earlier BBCthat almost 1,000 people have yet to be reached after the fires.