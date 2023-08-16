Hawaii – The devastation of the fires in Lahaina, on the island of Maui (photo Lapresse)

Usa, Joe Biden’s visit will go to Hawaii

Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill, will travel to Hawaii on August 21, to visit the areas affected by the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, specifying that the president will meet with “responders, survivors and federal, state and local officials” to see “directly the impact of the fires, the devastating loss of life and territory and discuss next steps for reconstruction”.

“The president continues to lead the entire government response to the deadly Maui fires and is committed to providing everything the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from the disaster,” the spokeswoman added.

Usa: Hawaii fires, death toll rises to 106

The new death toll from the fires that devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii is 106 confirmed dead. Cnn reports it while Governor Josh Green admitted the difficulties in identifying the victims and acknowledged that it could take weeks.

According to Maui authorities, only five of the 106 victims have been identified. Families awaiting news of missing loved ones were asked to provide DNA samples. Green confirmed to CNN that hundreds of rescuers, with the help of dogs trained to search for corpses, continue their operations amidst the ashes of what used to be homes and businesses that have been devoured by flames.

Subscribe to the newsletter

