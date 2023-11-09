Three months after wildfires killed at least 97 people and devastated thousands of acres on the west side of Maui, the Hawaiian island is fully open to visitors.

But the historic town of Lahaina, once West Maui’s top destination, is partially hidden from view by dust screens, charred palm trees and brightly painted road signs begging people to “Leave heal Lahaina” and “Respect the locals.” Checkpoints prevent residents from entering freely.

Lahaina once had popular restaurants and bars. But the businesses, like the city, were destroyed. Without Lahaina, the path to recovery in West Maui and across the island is uncertain.

“Unfortunately, tourism is a very sizable part of our economy,” said Jasmine Kilborn, whose company, Holo Holo Maui Tours, specializes in private island tours. Kilborn, 42, along with the company’s four other employees, are collecting unemployment benefits. Her business has been decimated, she claimed.

West Maui has changed. In Kaanapali, nearly half of the businesses at Whalers Village, an open-air shopping complex, are closed. There has been plenty of room to spread out a towel on Kaanapali Beach. Hotel room occupancy and timeshare rentals have been below 30 percent, far behind South Maui, the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association reports.

Frankie Urias, 46, who works at a restaurant in Napili, said the once-crowded West Maui area has remained quiet, despite the government’s pleas for tourists to return.

“Lahaina was a big tourist attraction,” he said. “Without that, there are the resorts — there’s really not much to see here.”

John Spearman, 44, of El Mirage, Arizona, recently took his first trip to Hawaii. He and his family stayed in Kihei and didn’t go anywhere near West Maui. “We want to do it, but we feel like we might get in the way,” he said.

His wife said tourists who previously stayed near their accommodations in West or South Maui have been exploring further into the island’s interior and along the north shore.

“Makawao has seen a lot of movement lately, and Paia too, because Lahaina disappeared,” he said. “These towns will feel the effect of it, when they are used to something a little quieter. “That could lead to permanent change.”

The holiday season, Maui’s peak tourism season, will be an indicator of how the island’s tourism industry will move forward, travel experts said.

Kimokeo Kapahulehua, president of the Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society, said it was vital that visitors see and respect Hawaiian culture. His son lost his home in Lahaina and is living in a hotel in Kaanapali, along with thousands of other displaced residents. His grandson’s school was reduced to ashes.

“We want to make sure they learn our culture. Let them take care of our ocean and our land,” said Kapahulehua, 75, of Wailuku. “It takes a village to take care of our ohana.” Family.

