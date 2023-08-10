Burning Hawaii, drought and hurricane fuel fires. VIDEO

I’m scheduled to fly into Hawaii this Friday for business. (9 days) (I’m bringing my entire family so they can vacay while I work.) I’ll also be joining in as I’m fulfilling my contract. We have access to a plane, so on the 6th day we were scheduled to fly into Maui to stay and… pic.twitter.com/4m5pQ183gV— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 10, 2023

Hell in Hawaii, Biden mobilizes all federal means against fires

Some residents are thrown into the ocean to escape the fires, while others watched in terror as the flames surrounded the vehicle they were fleeing in: fires raged in the US archipelago of Hawaii, where a state of emergency was declared and evacuations ordered. Fueled by strong winds, the fires on the islands of Maui and Hawaii have engulfed homes and businesses, particularly in the tourist city of Lahaina, according to testimonies and videos circulating on social networks. According to Deputy Governor Sylvia Luke, Maui’s hospital network has been “inundated” with patients reporting burns or smoke inhalation.

“We are already in contact with other hospital networks to lighten the load,” he added to CNN. Contacted by AFP, his office was unable to specify the number of people affected. To complicate matters, the 911 emergency call service was not working in some of the affected areas. “911 isn’t working. Cell phone services aren’t working (…) and that’s part of the problem.

There County of Maui cannot communicate with residents”said Sylvia Luke. The situation is “very serious and dramatic,” she added. Evacuations are “underway,” she continued, unable to say how many people were affected. The National Guard has been activated and is already providing police assistance, according to Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency. In the face of raging fires, “People jump into the water to avoid the flamesGeneral Kenneth Hara, a senior military official in the state of Hawaii, told Hawaii News Now. The Coast Guard said it had rescued 12 people from the waters off Lahaina and was sending ships to Maui.

The President of the United States Joe Biden has ordered the mobilization of all federal means in Hawaii to fight wind-driven fires that killed at least six people. “I have directed all available federal assets in the islands to assist in the response,” Biden said in a statement, as first responders continue to battle the rapidly evolving flames in Maui and the Big Island.

