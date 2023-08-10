Hawaii’s paradise burns. Several large wildfires are raging in the US state as drought and high winds brought by Hurricane Dora fueled and strengthened a series of blazes causing mass evacuations, widespread power outages and forcing people to jump overboard to escape from the flames. The situation is especially serious on the island of Maui, where there are at least six dead. The death toll, the authorities warn, is likely to rise as the flames continue to rage. Additionally, several people have been hospitalized in Honolulu due to burns, and more than 2,100 people have been placed in emergency shelters.

Some witnesses describe apocalyptic and panic scenes, with many people forced to jump into the ocean to save themselves from the flames. The videos circulating show the streets of the popular town of Lahaina, a renowned tourist destination, engulfed in fire and dozens of shops eaten by flames.

Hawaii turns into hell: drone images of burning Maui



The authorities have closed all the thoroughfares in the city and also those of West Maui to the public, practically isolating the western part of the island, which remains accessible only to emergency personnel. “It’s definitely one of the toughest days for us,” said county spokeswoman Mahina Martin. Interim Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke declared an emergency and activated the state National Guard to facilitate evacuations and help firefighters who, despite their best efforts, are having difficulty putting out the flames. Hawaiian Electric, an energy provider that serves 95 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Lanai and Molokai, warned that more than 14,000 users on Maui have no electricity.

Winds from Hurricane Dora – according to the Honolulu National Weather Service – reached 97 km per hour, adding to the strength of the fires in areas that have long been affected by an unusual drought. Many tourists who are in the islands on vacation have recounted moments of fear on social networks, such as Jennifer Lucander, who explained that she was forced to evacuate from Lahaina because the debris “flew everywhere”. “It was a scary thing. We should leave tomorrow at noon … fingers crossed and pray for everyone in West Maui,” she wrote again, posting several images with columns of smoke rising above the palm trees