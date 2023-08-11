Tee Dang was in a rental car with her three children and her husband on Front Street in Lahaina when he saw the flames getting closer and closer to them.

But when the vehicles around them started to catch fire, they decided to grab their food, water and phones and run into the waves.

They had already seen others trying to flee the fast-moving flames, including an elderly woman who was helped into the ocean.

“We had to get to the ocean,” the Kansas woman told BBC News on Thursday. “There was nothing else because we were cornered.”

With their children, ages five, 13 and 20, they initially stayed near the coast. But as night drew near and the tide came in, the water smashed her against the rock wall of the harbor, severely cutting her leg.

When cars lining up on Front Street, “at least 50″ of them,” began to explode, they were forced to move into deeper water to seek shelter from “shooting debris.”

They were in the water for almost four hours, he says.

It was a Tuesday afternoon, but the sky behind them was pitch black from wildfire smoke.

It was a heartbreaking ordeal for the family, who wondered if they would make it out alive. At one point, one of Dang’s sons passed out in the water.

They were finally rescued by a firefighter who directed them through the burning streets.

The firefighter, leading a group of about 15 survivors, told them, “I don’t even know if we’re going to make it at this point. Just do whatever I tell you. If I tell you, jump, jump. If I tell you run, run “.

The whole family suffered burns.

After arriving at the shelter at Maui High School, the family was forced to move two more times, once because the shelter where they were staying was threatened by flames.

After a series of fires broke out on the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this week, 17 more people were confirmed dead Thursday afternoon, bringing the death toll to at least 53. Thousands more have been displaced.

Hardest hit is the historic town of Lahaina, home to 12,000 residents and a popular destination for tourists.

At a news conference Thursday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said this is “the largest natural disaster in the history of the state of Hawaii.”

“We will continue to see loss of life,” Governor Green stated. Authorities said they don’t know how many people are missing so far, as they continue to survey the damage.

None of the fires are 100% contained.

Governor Green added that the state is struggling to house thousands of displaced people. He asked Hawaiians in other parts of the state to offer rooms and shelter for those in need.

Many lost their homes, including Bryce Baraoidan, who was forced to flee with his family.

Baraoidan recounted that they had to abandon almost all their possessions, he thought that his house would still be standing when they returned, but it was not.

“When we found out… my mother burst into tears,” he told the BBC. “Not just the whole street, but the whole neighborhood is gone.”

“What saddened me the most was leaving behind my five pet chameleons,” said the 26-year-old. “I was very attached to them and I regret not taking them with us when we left.”

Steve Kemper, a photographer, lost a gallery he ran on Front Street in Lahaina, his sister, Susanne Kemper, told the BBC.

Because only one highway leads in and out of town, it took her three hours to escape and drive east to the Maui town of Haiku, where her son lives.

“It almost didn’t make it,” says Kemper. “He was absolutely exhausted when he got to my nephew’s house. He was devastated.”

Kemper, who spent time on Maui and other Hawaiian islands, explained that many of the buildings in Old Lahaina are made of wood, a legacy from when the town served as a major whaling port.

This likely facilitated the spread of the fire in the city, he notes.

“It just went off like a torch,” he said. “They were like matches on the ground.”

She and others have had trouble contacting friends and family who live in the area since the fire knocked out power on the island.

A woman who spoke to the BBC said she was unable to contact her parents who were staying at a hotel in Lahaina for their honeymoon. She registered her names with the Red Cross, but she hadn’t heard from them in 24 hours.

After escaping and moving from shelter to shelter, Dang and her family managed to make it to the Maui airport, where they planned to board a flight back to Kansas.

About 14,000 tourists were relocated from Maui on Wednesday, officials say, and another 14,500 will relocate on Thursday.

As for the 26-year-old Baraoidan, he and his parents have been staying with relatives on the other side of Maui since evacuating their home. The only thing they managed to take were some important documents, a bag of clothes and his two dogs.

“We are all in shock,” he says. But, he adds: “My dad told me that everything in the house is replaceable and we’re lucky to all be here.”

*With additional reporting by Nadine Yousif.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/c03xrld5zr5o, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-08-11 12:50:05

MAX MATZA IN MAUI, MADELINE HALPERT & GABRIELA POMEROY

BBC NEWS