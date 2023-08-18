Herman Andaya attacked and criticized for not sounding the alarm. “Activated by the tsunami, he would have pushed people into the flames,” he defended himself.

The head of the Maui emergency agency, Herman Andaya, has resigned after being criticized for failing to sound the alarm sirens during the fire that devastated the city of Lahaina, on the island of Hawaii.

The resignations will take effect immediately and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said that “given the gravity of the crisis we face” a new emergency manager will be chosen as soon as possible.

In recent days Andaya had defended his decision not to use the alarm siren system by saying that the population, used to being alerted in the event of a tsunami, would have tried to flee inland, therefore towards the fire. The resignation comes as the search operations continue in the rubble of the town destroyed by flames, with hundreds of people still declared missing. While the confirmed victims of the disaster are currently at least 111.