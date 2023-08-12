NAfter the devastating bush fires in Hawaii, the Attorney General’s Office has announced an investigation. There will be a “comprehensive review” of the decisions made by the authorities “before, during and after the wildfires on the islands of Maui and Hawaii,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez’s office on Friday (local time). According to the authorities, the death toll rose to 67.

Meanwhile, criticism of the authorities’ handling of the devastating natural disaster is increasing. Numerous residents criticized that they had not been warned of the fire by sirens and accused those responsible of failure.

They could only have relied on word-of-mouth and rumours, resident William Harry told AFP on his return to the nearly burnt-out town of Lahaina. “Where is the government? Where are you?” shouted another man, who didn’t want to give his name.

“Twelve more deaths from the fire (…) in Lahaina were confirmed today (…) while firefighting continues,” authorities on the island of Maui said on Friday. This increased the death toll to 67, it said. In a previous balance sheet, at least 55 deaths had been mentioned.

Bush and forest fires broke out on Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island. Strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the blaze had destroyed 80 percent of the western Maui town of Lahaina. Thousands of people became homeless. Many jumped into the sea to escape the flames.