The death toll from the Hawaii fires still rises. The authorities of the island of Maui, reports CNN, report 80 dead.

Read also

It is the worst natural disaster in state history after a 1960 tsunami in Hilo killed 61 people.

Firefighters continue to work, they confirm, in Lahaina and other areas of the island. The area of ​​Kaanapali, north of Lahaina, was also evacuated due to a fire. The Maui police reiterated that the priority is “the safety of the community and the first responders”.