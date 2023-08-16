The number of people who have died in the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 101, the governor of the island group Josh Green reported to CNN on Tuesday. The fires are the deadliest in more than a hundred years in the United States.

The number of deaths could certainly double in the next ten days, Green said. So far, only a third of the fire-ravaged area on the island of Maui has been searched.

“It is a tragedy beyond tragedies,” said the governor. The bodies found were so badly burned that so far only four of the dead could be identified by fingerprints, Green said.

‘Big disaster’

Earlier today it was announced that President Joe Biden wants to travel to Hawaii as soon as possible. The president is not going to the affected area immediately, because he does not want to get in the way of the rescue efforts.

Biden labeled the situation in Hawaii a “major disaster” on Thursday. This has freed up money for temporary housing and cheap loans for uninsured damage, for example.