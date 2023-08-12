Maui announced the new death toll at 9 p.m., up from the previous figure of 67.

Governor Josh Green had earlier warned that the death toll was likely to rise as search and rescue operations continued, while authorities imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“The recovery is going to be extraordinarily complex, but we want people to go home and do what they can to safely assess, because it’s very dangerous,” Green told Hawaii News Now.

Maui County Sheriff Richard Bissen Jr. said sniffer dogs were deployed to search for the dead bodies.

Maui residents had already begun returning to their neighborhoods to find the blackened skeletons of burned-out cars.

Building after building of homes and businesses are seen flattened, charred telephone poles and ash-covered elevator shafts are visible from once-standing apartment buildings.