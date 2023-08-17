Hawaii is in a state of emergency after the devastating forest fires that have left at least 110 dead and that devastated the resort town of Lahaina, in Maui, since last August 8. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the First Lady, Jill Biden, announced this Wednesday their trip to the island for next week, with the aim of personally inspecting the delivery of aid and expressing their support for those affected.

The White House announced this Wednesday, August 16, that President Joe Biden will meet with first responders, survivors, and local, state, and federal officials in an effort to fully understand the scope of the tragedy and coordinate recovery efforts.

“I remain committed to providing everything the people of Hawaii need as they recover from this disaster,” Biden said in a tweet.

Jill and I will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, and federal, state, and local officials. I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawai’i need as they recover from this disaster. —President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2023



The fires, which broke out on August 8, took Lahaina residents by surprise, spreading from the surrounding grasslands into the heart of the city in the blink of an eye.

The fire devoured an area of ​​13 square kilometers in a matter of hours, leaving a trail of destruction and desolation in its wake.

The balance of the deadliest fires in the last century in the United States: at least 110 people lost their lives in this catastrophe and the number could rise as relief teams continue to search through the rubble.

The magnitude of the devastation is colossal. More than 2,200 buildings, mainly residences, have been destroyedand preliminary estimates put economic damages in the billions of dollars.

Search and rescue efforts are in full swing, supported by up to 20 teams of canines roaming the fire-scorched streets.

Search, rescue and recovery personnel from Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) conduct search operations in areas damaged by the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA August 15, 2023 . © via Reuter – US Army

“When we go into the houses we are not sure what we will see, although we hope and pray that there are not large numbers (of deaths),” Governor Josh Green told CNN.

Despite their efforts, so far only 27% of the affected area has been exploredreflecting the extent of the devastation and the complexity of the task.

Only five victims have managed to be identifiedadded Gov. Josh Green in a televised address Tuesday. It is expected that between 80% and 90% of the area will have been surveyed by the weekend.

The origin of the fires remains unknown.

As the community tries to cope with the tragedy, some residents have raised concerns about the lack of adequate warning. Disaster alert sirens, programmed to alert the population to impending events, did not sound; which prevented a timely reaction as the fire spread rapidly.

Hawaii authorities promised to investigate emergency response and notification systems to ensure residents have a chance to escape future crises.

A PacWhale Eco-Adventures catamaran damaged by the Maui wildfires lies offshore in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, August 15, 2023. © via Reuters – US Army

The origin of the fires remains uncertain, and investigations are ongoing. However, discussions about possible corporate liability are gaining momentum. Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries lost half their value amid allegations and lawsuits questioning whether the company had any role in starting and spreading the fires.

The fires in Hawaii are a reminder of the many climate crises and environmental problems facing the world at all latitudes: from intense heat waves to out-of-control rains and flooding.

Major roads begin to reopen

The Hawaii Department of Education assessed and prepared school facilities that survived the fury of the flames in Lahaina. According to Superintendent Keith Hayashi, three schools that escaped the flames but suffered wind damage are being examined before they reopen.

Hayashi expressed his optimism in this regard: “Although we know that there is still much to be done in the recovery process and that we continue to grieve the many lives lost, it is encouraging to see that the educational facilities are in good condition.”

A resident looks at a burned-out apartment complex following a wildfire in Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii, on Aug. 12, 2023. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Aug. 11 that she is opening an investigation into the management of the devastating forest fires that this week have killed at least 80 people in the state, while criticism of the official response grows. The announcement and the increased death toll came as Lahaina residents were being allowed back into the city for the first time. © AFP – Yuki Iwamura

Air and water quality testing ensures that the environment is safe for displaced students returning to these classrooms.

In addition, the reopening of the Lahaina Beltway marks another important step on the road to recovery. This crucial thoroughfare, which has been closed since the fires began on August 8, will allow residents to once again access areas affected by the fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established its first disaster recovery center on Maui, which is expected to facilitate assistance to those affected.

As the death toll continues to rise, the community is coming together in support of the searches and offering support to those who have lost loved ones and homes.

With information from Reuters and EFE