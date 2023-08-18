Herman Andaya, the Maui County Emergency Management administrator in Hawaii, announced his resignation after a whirlwind of criticism for failing to activate emergency sirens during wildfires that have killed more than 100 people. His resignation comes shortly after his first public appearance since the controversy, in which he defended his decision, to, as he assured, prevent citizens from getting confused and going back in the direction of the mountains, where the fire came from. .

“Given the severity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as soon as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said, confirming the chief’s resignation. from Maui County EMS, Herman Andaya.

Since the deadly forest fires broke out on August 8, Andaya has been strongly questioned by residents. Many have pointed out that lives could have been saved if emergency sirens had sounded, but Andaya’s agency chose not to use them, saying they would have been “ineffective” and “confusing”.

Despite the controversy, the mayor of Maui indicated that the official’s resignation occurs for “medical reasons.”

His resignation comes after the until now head of the Hawaiian island’s emergency services appeared before the media on Wednesday, August 16, for the first time since the flames broke out on the island. It was an intervention in which he defended his decision not to activate the siren system in the town, the largest outdoor alarm network in the world.

Andaya claimed that when the island’s residents hear the alarms, they “are trained to look for high ground” where they can take shelter, since the main use of the sirens is to announce a possible tsunami.

“If we had blown the siren that night, we fear that people would go ‘mauka,’ in which case they would have walked into the fire,” Andaya said, referring to a Hawaiian term that can mean towards the mountains or towards the sea. inside. Likewise, he maintained that he did not regret his decision.

However, Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said on Thursday, August 17, that her department would launch “impartial and independent” investigations into the island government’s response to the fires and the possible responsibility of some public officials in the fires. the “mishandling of the situation”.

Fires leave more than 100 people dead and hundreds are still missing, so the fateful figure may continue to rise.

Solidarity with Maui residents

The deadliest fires on US soil in 105 years have also wreaked havoc on the island’s infrastructure, with more than 2,200 buildings affected and nearly $5.5 billion in property damage, prompting thousands of people who watched their houses to perish before the flames had to fill the temporary shelters.

However, the hotel industry and the local government have reached an agreement to relocate the victims to more than 1,000 rooms in different hotels on the island, where they also receive food and basic services for at least seven months, although the authorities They have expressed that it will probably be for longer. The accommodation company ‘Airbnb’ announced that it will offer housing for another 1,000 people.

Lahaina, Hawaii resident Ken Alba carries a bag of ice at a food and supply distribution center set up in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lahaina, Hawaii on Thursday, August 17, 2023. © AP / Jae C. Hong

In addition, scenes of solidarity have been witnessed in every corner of Maui, with hundreds of volunteers taking to the streets to repair their island, support their neighbors and contribute to the Hawaiian ‘ohana’ from what they can.

“We are all one big family on Maui, we call it ‘ohana’ (…) We don’t have to be blood relatives to consider ourselves family. That’s how Hawaiians are. We help each other,” said Louis Romero, a 55-year-old retired firefighter. years, who now runs a help center for victims of the flames.

The Federal Commitment to Rebuild Maui

The President of the United States Joe Biden recognized the commitment that his Administration has with the Hawaiian island and reaffirmed the order that the corresponding agencies have to get aid to Maui as soon as possible.

“We will be with you for as long as it takes, I promise you,” the president said in a video broadcast on the “Good Morning America” ​​program on August 17, in which he also thanked the response teams that managed to save lives. between the fire

Biden confirmed that he will travel with the first lady, Jill Biden, on August 21 to Maui to witness the reconstruction efforts on the island and offer words of encouragement for the victims of the deadly natural disaster.

With Reuters and AP