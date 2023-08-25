The disaster caused by the fires in the county of Maui in the Hawaiian Islands, has for now only a certain data on the victims of those devastating fires. The confirmed dead are 115. But unfortunately it is an unreal number, detached from another terrifying figure, that of the missing. And missing, in a drama of that magnitude, could be synonymous with a much more enormous tragedy.

A fortnight after the explosion of the fires, the Maui county authorities have thus decided to publish a list with the names of 388 people who are still officially missing.





The list, developed by the FBI, was released – the authorities have claimed, as CNN reports – in an attempt to help identify anyone on the list who has been tracked down.

The chief of police, John Pelletier, explained that in this way it is hoped to “help the investigation”. “We also know that he – he added – can and will cause pain to people whose loved ones are on the list. It’s not easy, but we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make this research as comprehensive and in-depth as possible.”