Nfter the devastating bush and forest fires on the island of Maui, the death toll has risen to 53. This was announced by the district of Maui in the US state of Hawaii on Thursday afternoon (local time). On Wednesday evening, the authorities initially spoke of 36 dead. The 17 other victims were found on Thursday. The extinguishing and rescue work continued.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN that up to 1,700 buildings may have burned down in the coastal town of Lahaina. The property damage is in the billions.

Several fires broke out on the island of Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii on Tuesday. Lahaina in northwest Maui is the hardest hit. The rapidly spreading flames destroyed most of the town there. According to the Maui County, the Lahaina fire was 80 percent under control by Thursday afternoon. A state of emergency has been declared for the two counties of Maui and Hawaii.

People save themselves in the sea

Eyewitnesses described apocalyptic scenes in Lahaina, usually a scenic tourist destination. People jumped into the sea to flee from the rapidly spreading flames. The Coast Guard later said more than a dozen were rescued from the water, according to CNN.







This screenshot shows smoke development over Maui

:



Image: Reuters



Large parts of the historic site were destroyed, and the port and surrounding area also suffered damage, the Maui district wrote in a statement on Wednesday. More than 271 buildings were caught in the flames. “We no longer have Lahaina, it’s gone,” the US broadcaster CNN quoted a resident as saying.

Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the US state’s islands, is partly responsible for the rapidly spreading fires, according to the authorities. US President Joe Biden declared a disaster. Biden thus released federal aid for the affected areas on the US Pacific archipelago, the White House announced on Thursday. The money is intended to benefit people whose houses were destroyed or damaged by the flames.

Hawaii’s governor Josh Green spoke of a “terrible disaster”. Travel to Maui has been discouraged. “This is not a safe place,” Deputy Governor Sylvia Luke warned. They wanted to keep tourists away with an emergency declaration.

The County of Maui on Wednesday called on travelers to leave the island as soon as possible. There are seats available on flights from Kahului Airport in the east of the island. However, travelers would have to call and reserve the airlines beforehand. In West Maui, however, there is still no electricity and no mobile or landline connections.