After weeks of wildfires that devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui, the anguish for hundreds of residents continues as authorities report at least 1,100 people missing. After the discovery of human remains, agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ask the inhabitants to cooperate with information to recognize the identities of the deceased.

The situation in the state of Hawaii, where the worst wildfires in a century in the United States have taken place, remains complicated. With at least 115 fatalities, according to the latest provisional count by the authorities, now the work is focused on identifying the deceased.

The authorities have explained that they found charred remains or ashes, so agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) collaborate in the investigations and ask residents for DNA tests to verify data and clarify who the deceased are.

The FBI says the list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire stands at about 1,100, two weeks after flames tore through the town, and the county plans to soon release the names of the missing in hopes of tracking some down. pic.twitter.com/obfzwqsEaR — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) August 23, 2023



The information is crucial, since at least 1,100 people are reported missing so far.

In Lahaina, the Hawaiian resort town that was devastated by fire, thousands of people are missing and are listed by organizations operating in the area, such as the Red Cross.

“We are going through all the lists to determine who is really missing,” said Special Agent Steven Merrill on Tuesday, August 22.

The authorities fear that the number of missing persons will increase. Appealing to civil aid, they set up an exclusive telephone line for relatives to get in touch.

Obtaining DNA samples, a critical step

For Julie French, vice president of ANDE, the company in charge of these operations, obtaining DNA samples from relatives “is a critical step to be able to make an identification.”

“Almost three quarters of the remains that have been tested for DNA so far have generated positive results,” he said.

The search for information extends to the collection of DNA from any family member, regardless of the part of the world they are in, to verify the identities of the dead.

A large part of the bodies are unrecognizable due to the effects of burns. The authorities emphasize that of 115 confirmed deaths, they have only confirmed who they were 27 of them.

“We really need the public’s help,” Merrill added. It is expected that in the coming days, the agents will disseminate a list made, without errors, with the names of those people whose whereabouts are unknown.

Officials in Hawaii on Tuesday implored residents to submit DNA samples to help in the identification of human remains found in the ashes of a fast-moving wildfire on the island of Maui that killed at least 115 people earlier this month. https://t.co/HneNKtuvzn — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) August 23, 2023



Maui County Attorney Andrew Martin, who runs the family assistance center, said experts in Hawaii have not been able to get enough DNA samples compared to other natural disasters.

“The number of family members who come to provide DNA samples is much lower than what they have seen in other disasters,” Martin stressed.

With only 104 genetic samples collected, the authorities point out the possible distrust in the population to deliver the genetic samples in a process in which the FBI also participates.

“DNA profiles are not held by the FBI,” Martin stressed to the public.

With AFP and Reuters