Mhe death toll being recovered from last week’s devastating Lahaina fires is increasing every day. On Saturday, the authorities in the Hawaiian city first reported 89, and a little later 93 victims. Gov. Josh Green said at a news conference it would get worse. It is already the deadliest forest fire in recent American history. Since the weekend, corpse-sniffing dogs have been used in thousands of houses that have been burned down. One can hardly imagine the extent of the accident, said Green. The residents of the city are stunned.

In the midst of the acute crisis management, however, criticism of the authorities is increasing: have the residents of Lahaina been given insufficient warning? The island state of Hawaii says it has the largest outdoor alarm system in the world: around 400 sirens that are supposed to sound in the event of natural disasters. According to media reports, there are about 80 on Maui alone – but they remained silent on Tuesday.

Many residents report that they were not warned

The authority for emergency management HIEMA stated that warnings had been distributed via mobile phone, radio and television. However, many Lahaina residents report that they were not notified at all. In an interview over the weekend, Governor Green was unable to explain why the alarm system was not activated. The Attorney General’s Office has now announced that it will review the “relevant decision-making” in connection with the fires. One wants to “understand the decisions that were made before and during the forest fires”.



Fading hope: Dozens of Maui residents are still missing.

It is not yet clear what caused the fires. Some experts have suggested that fallen utility poles may have caused the fire, which hurricane winds eventually blew through Lahaina at speeds up to 75 miles per hour. The chief of the Maui fire department defended the authorities on Saturday. According to Brad Ventura, the fire spread so quickly from the undergrowth to surrounding homes that it was impossible to even report it to the emergency management agency. Gov. Green also noted that firefighters were already fighting two or three major fires in the area when the fires swept through the city on Hawaii’s northwest coast.



FEMA employees help the forest fire victims.

According to the Pacific Disaster Center and the emergency agency, the fire caused tremendous damage: On Saturday it was said that more than 2,200 buildings were damaged and more than 4,500 people were homeless. The reconstruction should therefore cost around 5.5 billion dollars. Governor Green was horrified by the extent of the destruction on Saturday: Metals are found “unimaginably twisted” and structures are often no longer recognizable.

Biden has pledged disaster relief

President Joe Biden immediately pledged federal disaster relief, but many Maui residents complain about a lack of support. In the west of the island, for example, volunteers have joined forces and help wherever it is needed: they distribute food, fill up petrol at the gas stations, take people who have still sought refuge in parks to emergency shelters. The places near Lahaina initially had no electricity and often no cell phone reception, the water in the region is undrinkable and some roads are not yet accessible. Governor Green announced on Saturday that around 500 rooms would be made available for families; in the coming days one will take care of permanent solutions.

As a small sign of hope for Hawaiians, the famous banyan tree in Lahaina seems to have survived the fire. It is considered the symbol of the city, its branches stretch over hundreds of square meters. Governor Green released a video in front of the black singed tree on Sunday morning: Although it is currently primarily about the lost lives, the tree has been a symbol of the island for six generations. When it turns green again, it’s a symbol “of hope and recovery in Maui.”