The vote against the Morenista bench fell like a glove on the PAN senators so as not to designate Ricardo Salgado as the new commissioner of the INAIthey took over the Senate and stayed to sleep there with the intention of blocking the discussion and approval of the avalanche of laws that had already been approved in fast track in the Chamber of Deputies.

Morenista senator Imelda Castro mentions all the bills that are pending; however, under normal conditions, only the most urgent could be approved because the session ends on April 30. The mining lawwhich tries to curb the looting of the country’s precious metals and pollution, as well as the disappearance of Conacyt and Financiera Nacional de Desarrollo, are among the most outstanding that remain on hold for the moment.

It is also in the 3 of 3, that someone who exercises violence against women cannot be a candidate for public office, the reduction of the minimum age to hold positions of deputies and secretaries of State, that of airspace and cabotage security, sanctions to ” mounts debts”, appointments of the directors of the INAI and one more cluster.

The lawsuit in the Senate arose because Ricardo Monreal had agreed with the PAN members to designate a PAN commissioner for the INAI, but the Morenista deputies rebelled and voted against, “aborted the betrayal” and yesterday they tried to save what remains of the legislative work by sitting in alternate venues to avoid paralysis due to the seizure of the rostrum. Mario Zamora sent a message through social networks in “defense of transparency.”

Potpourri. Finally, good news for Sinaloa, since according to the Inegi the state’s economy grew by 4.3 percent in 2022, above the national average of 2.9, which places us in the top ten among the 32 states of the country.

CHILDREN. In the festivities of Children’s Day the weekend, despite the recommendations, the authorities could not prevent narcocorridos and exotic dances from being played in the schools, and finally gave up and acknowledged that they were not going to sanction anyone. Here in Los Mochis, Mayor Gerardo Vargas presided over a celebration in the Rubén Jaramillo neighborhood, in Olas Altas and in the El Parque subdivision.

FARMERS. For the Sinaloan farmers, the solution to the price and the commercialization of the crops of corn and wheat, Despite the fact that in the meeting with the director of Segalmex, Leonel Cota, held this weekend, he promised to buy the 5 and a half million tons of corn that will be harvested in Sinaloa, but the meeting with the industrialists is still pending, They are the big buyers but they don’t want to buy because there is cheaper corn on the international market, even though it is of poor quality.

HEIST. Finally they find and prosecute Manuel G, allegedly guilty of the theft of checks in the State Congress for more than 81 thousand pesos.

