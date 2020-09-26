Highlights: The condition of the victim victim of Hathras in UP is critical

On the ventilator in the ICU, the gangsters had slit tongue after gang rape

JN Medical College in Aligarh is undergoing treatment right now

3 arrested in the case so far, 4 youths from village itself charged

Ajay Kumar, Aligarh

In UP’s Hathras district, Dalit girl suffering from life is struggling with life and death. The Havans had also bitten his tongue after the gangrape. After that she had been unconscious for over a week. It is alleged that along with a 19-year-old Dalit girl, four domineering youth from the village had carried out the gang rape incident. The attitude of the police in this case is in the dock. After the question arose, three accused have been arrested in a hurry.

Medical examination revealed that the youth had broken the victim’s spinal cord after the gang-rape. The police had registered an FIR in this case on charges of molestation. On September 21, during the medical examination conducted after the teenager became conscious, the medical report confirmed the gangrape. After this, the matter caught fire. When the victim regained consciousness, she was also told that the accused had bitten her tongue, so that she could not tell the people about the incident.

Three accused arrested so far

Hathras police have arrested three accused so far. The victim has been battling between life and death for the last 13 days at the JN Medical College in Aligarh. As the condition worsens, he is placed on a ventilator while shifting to the ICU. The condition of the victim continues to be very critical.

Read: 4 youth ganged up against Dalit! Tongue cut for fear of revealing

Allegations of rape on 14 September

On September 14, in the village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras, four overbearing youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Bajre’s field. In this case, the police took a careless attitude. While not registering a case under the sections of rape, a youth was arrested on charges of molestation. After this, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against him.

After 9 days of the incident, when the victim came to her senses, she told her family about the incident that happened to her. When the victim’s medical examination took place, Hathras police arrested three youths after the gang rape was confirmed.

Bullying of Thakurs in the village: family

The family members of the victim said during the conversation that the population of this village in police station Chandpa area is around 450. There are 150 Thakur Samaj people and 150 Brahmins. There are around 150 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Family members say that Thakurs are domineering inside the village.

Gang rape in the field while cutting the bait

On Monday, 14 September, at half past ten in the morning, the Dalit girl went to the fields with her mother and brother to take grass on the fields to feed the animals. At the same time, the girl’s brother, after cutting the grass, went home from the fields with fodder. After this, the victim’s mother went some distance and started cutting grass. At the same time, after finding the victim alone, four young men from the village were taken to Bajre’s field.

Aligarh was referred from district hospital

The accused youth escaped after seeing the mother who rushed to the spot after hearing the screams while carrying out the gang rape incident. When the victim’s condition was critical, her family members were taken to the district hospital for treatment. In view of the victim’s critical condition, the doctors referred JN Medical College, Aligarh.

Victim’s arms and legs are not working: doctor

Doctors at JN Medical say that both the hands and both legs of the victim have stopped working. Now the condition of the Dalit girl remains very critical. She is fighting for life on a ventilator in the ICU of JN Medical College.