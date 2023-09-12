Havis Amanda | “This is not unreasonable” – The townspeople have a clear view of manta cages

In the future, the statue of Havis Amanda or Manta wants to be protected from revelers with a 5.5 meter steel fence. The townspeople are not enthusiastic about the plan.

“No Lord God. There is no nonsense here,” gasps a passer-by Kirsti Lahtinen On the edge of the Helsinki Market Square.

Kirsti Lahtinen wonders what the installation of the statue’s temporary protective structure will cost.

Lahtinen has just seen a photo where the statue of Havis Amanda is protected by a safety frame made of steel.

“I think this looks really ugly. There must be some other solution. This is quite a disaster”, Lahtinen knocks out the protective structure of the picture.

Helsinki Messages reported last week about the plan according to which the fragile statue will be protected from revelers and climbers with a sturdy safety frame in the future.

The frame is assembled around the statue when the statue is to be left at the feet of the revelers. Such situations are, for example, the May Day holiday, the World Hockey Championships and a possible Eurovision win.

The protective structure is installed on site if necessary. It was designed by the engineering office WSP Finland at the request of the city.

HS asked the townspeople what they think about the steel fence.

From the wheelbarrow rising Helsinki resident Pirjo Reiss understand that the statue must be protected from too violent partying, but the frame still looks “absolutely terrible.”

Pirjo Reiss remembers that he saw Havis Amanda’s statue for the first time “sometime at the beginning of time”, i.e. maybe about 20 years ago.

“The statue is put in a cage in this plan. It feels bad,” says Reiss.

Couldn’t the statue have been protected by any other means, even with a more beautiful fence, Reiss thinks.

Similar cage-like images of the safety cage also arise Tarja Aitalle and Anja Merelle.

Anja Meri (left) and Tarja Aitta are horrified by the appearance of the steel fence. “It’s like a birdcage,” says Meri.

“The steel shield takes away the sensitive atmosphere of the statue,” Aitta laments. What attracts him to the sculpture is precisely its sensitivity.

“The frame does not match the value of Manta’s statue. The statue is like in a prison,” Meri points out.

Sculptor Ville Vallgren’s the bronze statue was completed in 1906. Over the years, the sculpture depicting the young woman has become fragile and the pool surrounding the sculpture tilted.

Havis Amanda’s statue is currently under renovation. The surrounding pool and its foundations will also be renovated.

According to the preliminary estimate, the contract will last until August 2024.

Future the safety frame is assembled around the statue from six parts. The shield weighs a total of about 6,000 kilograms and costs about 135,000 euros.

The cylinder-shaped fence is 5.5 meters high and has no cover, i.e. the top side is open.

The lack of a cover speaks to the townspeople:

“When the people of Känni get excited and decide to climb to the statue, the cover would be a good protection”, he says Lara Iiskola.

Iiskola and his friends Anna Luukkanen have been on the spot earlier to watch when the party people are rejoicing in climbing on top of the statue. They know that there’s nothing holding back enough drunk revelers.

“How many come to climb up the steel frame, and get stuck”, Luukkanen reflects.

Anna Luukkanen (left) and Lara Iiskola think it’s good that the statue is protected. They do not like the appearance of the protective structure, based on the observed image.

Although the protective structure does not aesthetically attract women, the protection of the statue is understandable. Somehow the old statue must be protected.

However, the final price of the protective structure makes me wonder.

“Maybe the costs will be lower after protection, when the statue doesn’t have to be repaired or its surroundings cleaned after the party, but is the structure such that it will rust,” Luukkanen thinks.

“And how much does it cost to fix the shack?”

On the Esplanade walking around Arya and Jouni Jokelin.

They are familiar with the statue of Manta, but they are hearing about the protective structure for the first time from the reporter.

Jouni and Arja Jokelin are of the opinion that the statue should be protected: “It’s a miracle that the statue has survived this long,” says Jouni Jokelin.

The cost of the steel fence is also on the couple’s mind.

“The structure and its maintenance costs a lot. Guarding the statue will be cheaper”, Jouni Jokelin reflects.

However, the couple are not that bothered by the costs of the statue, since they are from Kouvola. After all, the taxpayers in Helsinki end up paying, the Jokelinis point out.

“Then we’ll watch the statue on TV.”